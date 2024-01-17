Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 104.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 104.40 ($1.33).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 67.22 ($0.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.34. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 64.65 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.24 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The company has a market cap of £18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 204.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.