VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $141.04 million and $477,340.02 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,539,802,730,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,008,046,525,978 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

