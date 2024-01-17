Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

