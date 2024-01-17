Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. 5,529,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.15. The stock has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

