Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.