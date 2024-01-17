Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 23,635 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.