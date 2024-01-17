Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $478,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 544,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,640,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 160,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

