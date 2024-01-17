Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 313,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $206,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 34,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 132,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 195,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

