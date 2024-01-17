Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.06.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

