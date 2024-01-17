Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $477.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

