Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $269.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

