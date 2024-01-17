WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $72.86 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 242,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,861,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 8.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $3,759,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,989 shares of company stock valued at $257,811,576. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $944.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.33 and a 200-day moving average of $317.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.