XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 4.8 %

XBIT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

