Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.73 and a 12 month high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

