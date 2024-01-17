Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCI opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

