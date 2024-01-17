Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,292,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,154,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.