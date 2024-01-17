Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $263.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

