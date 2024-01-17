Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $315.65 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

