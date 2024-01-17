Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $63.64 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 515,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

