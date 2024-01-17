Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 1.5%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03). Approximately 780,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 609,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Zephyr Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.07.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

