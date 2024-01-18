1,190 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.63. 576,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.