1,575 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 100,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

