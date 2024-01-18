1,902 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.23. 1,406,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,948. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

