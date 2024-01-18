2,612 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.58. 295,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,274. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
