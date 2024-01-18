3,198 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,572. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

