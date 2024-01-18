33,085 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,325. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

