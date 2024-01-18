AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 46.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 50.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.88. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

