Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Holdings Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.54. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $161,513.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,369,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $430,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

