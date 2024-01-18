ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.51 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

