ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.51 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
