Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.45.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

AGI opened at C$16.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7341287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$176,378.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,768 shares of company stock worth $4,822,016. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.