Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.83. 823,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,189. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

