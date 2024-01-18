Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

