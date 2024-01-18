Albion Financial Group UT Sells 25,824 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 94.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 423,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,350. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.