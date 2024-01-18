Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 2,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 197,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

