Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 70,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,320. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

