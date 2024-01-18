Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $13,488,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,300. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

