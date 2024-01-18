Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $27.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,130.67. 751,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,056. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,034.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $924.73. The company has a market cap of $529.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

