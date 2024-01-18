Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $75,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

ADI stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

