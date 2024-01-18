Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $13.78

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Arhaus stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,733,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $4,199,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Arhaus by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 565,320 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

