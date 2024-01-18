Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $101.20

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

