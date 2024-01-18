Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $90.43

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

