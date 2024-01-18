Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target at $23.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

