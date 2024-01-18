Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 245,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

