Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $731,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 833,204 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 739.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 619,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 546,055 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 449,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,165 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 32,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $704.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

