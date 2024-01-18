Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,858 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

