Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

