Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $20.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.