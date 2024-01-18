Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

