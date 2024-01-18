ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

