ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.