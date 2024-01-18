ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.39.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
