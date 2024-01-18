Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

